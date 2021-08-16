Actor Nayanthara confirms engagement with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan

Fans have been eager to know whether Nayanthara got engaged to Vignesh Shivan after the filmmaker posted an image of actor Nayanthara wearing a ring on March 25.

In a recent television interview with host Divya Dharshini that aired on Vijay TV, popular Tamil actor Nayanthara confirmed her engagement with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The actor also revealed that the couple would announce details to the public when they get married. Nayanthara shared that the engagement happened in the presence of close family members and added that it was a close-knit affair.

While promoting her recently released film Netrikann, Nayanthara said, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

In the television show, Nayanthara also spoke in detail about playing the titular role as a person with visual impairment in Milind Rau’s movie Netrikann. The film started streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar from August 13 in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by Aval fame Milind, the movie is bankrolled by filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. Netrikann is also co-produced by Hyunwoo Thomas Kim and KS Mayilvaganan.

Netrikann features actor Ajmal as the antagonist. He is best-known for his performance as Vasanth in Tamil film Kho. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have teamed up earlier for the 2015 Tamil hit film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, co-starring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The duo are currently working together for upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also co-stars actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film will also star actor Samantha in the lead.

