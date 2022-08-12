Nayanthara and Prithviraj’s Gold to hit the big screens during Onam

The film is helmed by ‘Premam’ fame Alphonse Puthren.

Flix Mollywood

Alphonse Puthren’s upcoming film Gold featuring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is gearing up for release. The director announced on social media that the film will be released during the festival of Onam, which will start on August 30 and end on September 8. Sharing the update, Alphonse Puthren wrote, “Gold is melting this Onam.”

Earlier, the first look poster of the film was unveiled on June 6. Prithviraj is seen speaking to someone on the phone, while Nayanthara sports a surprised look. The vibrant poster also features other characters in the borders of the image. Sharing the poster, Prithviraj had tweeted, "#GOLD An #AlphonsePuthren Film! @puthrenalphonse @PrithvirajProd @magicframes2011 (sic)."

Bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, the cast of Gold also includes actors Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Sankar, Shabareesh Varma, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Deepti Sati, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Shanthi Krishna, Shammi Thilakan, Sudheesh, Idavela Babu, Shebin Benson, Jaffar Idukki and Thesni Khan among others. Premam, which released in 2015, was Alphonse Puthren’s last directorial venture.

Meanwhile, the release date of another one of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming films, Theerppu, was also announced earlier this week. The makers of the film announced that the film will hit the big screens on August 25. Director Rathish Ambat is teaming up with scriptwriter Murali Gopy for the second time after Kammara Sambhavam for Theerppu. The film also co-stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, and Hannah Reji Koshy.

Sharing the release date along with a new poster on Instagram, filmmaker Rathish wrote,“The thematic poster of THEERPPU, which is releasing worldwide, on August 25, 2022 #Theerppu #allegory.” The tagline in the poster says 'Trust is a myth.' Murali Gopy, is co-producing the film along with Rathish and Friday Film House.