Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban in Appu Bhattathiri’s debut directorial ‘Nizhal’

The film’s first look poster was released by actor Fahadh Faasil on Sunday.

Award-winning Malayalam editor Appu N Bhattathiri is turning director with Nizhal (Shadow), a film that will star Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead. Actor Fahadh Faasil released the first look poster, which showed a swamp at night with lighted buildings in the distance.

“Unveiling the first look title poster of #Nizhal starring Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara! Directorial debut of Appu N Bhattathiri, produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Melange Film House in association with Tentpole Movies! Best wishes to the entire team!!” Fahadh wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

The film, as revealed by Fahadh, is produced by Anto Joseph along with Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Felini TP and Ginesh Jose. The film is written by S Sanjeev. Cinematography is by Deepak D Menon and music by Sooraj S Kurup. Appu Bhattathiri will also edit the movie along with Arunlal SP.

Appu won the state award for best editor in the year 2018 for his work in Veeram and Ottamuri Velicham. He began editing short films and documentaries before working in director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s films such as Oraalppokkam and Ozhivudivasat he Kali. The last film that he edited and released is Maniyarayile Ashokan, with Jacob Gregory in the lead. The film recently released on Netflix.

Appu has quite a few films lined up for editing in various stages of production – Anugrageethan Antony that’s completed, Chethi Mandaram Thulasi and Vellarikka Pattanam in pre-production and Vrittham which has been announced – as he takes on this new role as a director.

Nayanthara, who will play the female lead in Nizhal, last appeared in Malayalam in 2019 in the movie Love Action Drama opposite Nivin Pauly. The film was directed by Dhyan Sreenivas. Kunchacko Boban’s last release was the acclaimed thriller Anjaam Paathira, in which he played a consulting criminologist helping the police in a serial murder case.