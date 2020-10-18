Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to debut as director with ‘Kannamoochi’

To be produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film’s music will be composed by Sam CS while E Krishnasamy will handle the cinematography.

Flix Kollywood

While actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has exciting projects such as Velvet Nagaram (Tamil), Krack (Telugu) and more up for release, the actor has announced her directorial debut with Kannamoochi. A poster announcing the film shows a woman’s face with her eyes closed by a battered hand. There is speculation that the film will also star Varalaxmi in the lead.

To be produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film’s music will be composed by Sam CS while E Krishnasamy will handle the cinematography. Not much is known about the project yet.

TOI reported that actor Lakshmi Manchu first shared the film’s poster on Saturday evening, apparently jumping the gun on the announcement. Soon, the actor deleted the post. The official announcement came on Sunday morning from actor Laxmi Raai. Many women actors like Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, Simran, Shruti Haasan, Sayyeshaa, Rakul Preet, Tamannaah, among others joined in sharing the film's poster.

Varalaxmi also shared photos of actor Jyothika and Sangeetha Vijay holding photos of the poster on their mobile gadget. “Since they are not on social media thank you both.. it means the world to me #Jothika mam thank youuu and #SangeethaVijay Geetha akka lovveeeeee youuuuu..!!!” Varalaxmi tweeted.

Since Mersal in 2017, Thenandal Films has not had any releases so far. Their three projects – Iravaakaalam by SJ Suryah, Vallavanukku Vallavan and Aadi Velli 2 – are in different stages of production.

Varalaxmi’s last theatrical release in Tamil was Neeya 2, co-starring Jai and Laxmi Raai. The film, a fantasy horror comedy in which Varalaxmi played a snake who turns into a woman, did not do well at the box-office. In Telugu her last theatrical release was Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, which starred Sundeep Kishan and Hansika. Danny, a Tamil film in which Varalaxmi played a cop, released directly on OTT platform Zee5 earlier this year.

Among the films Varalaxmi is awaiting release are Kanitheevu, Kanni Raasi, Kaatteri, Pamban, Chasing, Ranam (Kannada), Naandhi (Telugu), and others.