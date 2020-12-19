Nayanthara to act with Fahadh in 'Paattu', Alphonse's next

The film will be Alphonseâ€™s third feature, being made five years after the popular Nivin Pauly starrer â€˜Premamâ€™.

Actor Nayanthara is going to play the female lead in Fahadh Faasil's Paattu, directed by Alphonse Puthren. The announcement was made by the director on his Facebook page, posting the picture of an audio cassette over which the film title and the names of the actors are written.

"Happy to announce that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is joining our feature film â€˜Paattuâ€™. The hero is Fahadh Faasil and the heroine is Nayanthara. Will announce further updates about cast and crew soon," Alphonse wrote.

The film will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments. Alphonse will also be composing music for the movie which is curiously titled Paattu â€“ meaning song. He is also editing the film, apart from writing and directing it. The cinematography is by Anend C Chandran, sound mixing and design by Vishnu Govind - Sree Sankar Gopinath.

The director announced the film in early September, five years after his last movie, the popular Nivin Pauly starrer Premam, which introduced Sai Pallavi, who would go on to achieve fame in Tamil and Malayalam movies. It also introduced actors Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran all of whom would find individual success.

Alphonse made his feature film debut with Neram, another Nivin Pauly starrer with Nazriya playing the female lead. It was a bilingual in Tamil and Malayalam. For both the films, the music was composed by Rajesh Murugesan and the songs were extremely popular at the time of their release.

Alphonse has also turned an actor at times. He played a jerk of a boyfriend to Madonna Sebastian in Premam. Before making feature films, Alphonse tried his hand at short films like Eli, which put actors Nivin Pauly and Bobby Simha against each other, the same pair of antagonists in Neram. Alphonse also made a music video called Yuvh, starring Nivin and Nazirya.

