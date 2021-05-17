Naveen Polishetty surprises fan's grieving mother with video call

A fan reached out on Twitter to Naveen Polishetty and said he had lost his father to COVID-19 recently and watching ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ had given his mother some respite from her grief.

Tollywood actor Naveen Polishetty has been in the limelight following the success of his recently released Telugu movie Jathi Ratnalu. The film garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Recently, a Twitter user named Sai wrote to Naveen, appreciating his performance in the film. He explained that the comedy movie helped his mother get some respite from her grief after his father passed away due to COVID-19. Sai wrote, “@NaveenPolishety My father passed away recently because of covid19 and my mother has been in depression since then....Only thing that gave her and us some relief during this grief was your movie @Jathiratnalu....it got my mother to smile & laugh again. thanks a lot sir (sic).”

Naveen Polishetty replied to the comment by extending his condolences and added that he was glad the film helped make Sai’s mother happy. The actor went a step further and asked the fan to send him his contact details privately so that he could surprise Sai’s mother. "Am so sorry for your loss man . I know the pain of losing a loved one . Hang in there. Am glad #jathiratnalu was able to bring some joy to your mom. A happy #MothersDay to her. Dm me your details. I’ll try and surprise her (sic),” Naveen wrote.

Staying true to his word, Naveen surprised Sai’s mother by interacting with her virtually. Sharing a screenshot from the video call, Naveen wrote he was happy to see a mother smile again and added that with hope, compassion, and courage, it is possible to tide through difficult times. "And a mother smiled again. we all need to heal. Reach out to anyone that needs help. In anyway you can . Hang in there. With hope, compassion and courage, we can tide through these times. By helping each other (sic),” Naveen’s tweet read.

People on social media lauded the actor’s kind gesture and his compassion. “This, this is the reason I love you Navii...I love your humanity, and the way you treat your fans, you are an absolutely down to earth person, being kind to everyone. Always rise and shine bright... People needs you... Proud to be your diehard fan...,” a user tweeted, praising Naveen’s effort.

Jam-packed with entertaining sequences, Jathi Ratnalu stars actors Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priya Darshe in lead roles. The film hit the big screen on March 11. Following its success at the box office, it is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

