Prabhas launches trailer of Telugu movie 'Jathi Ratnalu', calls it a laugh riot

Fans were thrilled by Prabhasâ€™s new look in the trailer launch video of the Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna starrer

Tollywood actor Prabhas launched the trailer of upcoming Telugu movie, Jathi Ratnalu. The video of the actor unveiling the trailer was uploaded on Thursday. Director Anudeep along with Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Faria Abdullah met Prabhas at Mumbai and recorded the trailer launch.

After watching the video, Prabhas said that the trailer was a laugh riot and added that it would be suitable for a family audience.

The teaser of Jathi Ratnalu tracks the lives of three men who end up in jail and attempt to carve a new path for themselves. The comical and edgy dialogues in the teaser coupled with peppy background score, indicates that the film will be jam-packed with entertaining scenes.

Apart from featuring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna and Faria Abdullah in lead roles, Jathi Ratnalu also stars actors Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, VK Naresh, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani and Vennela Kishore.

The movie is all set to hit big screens on March 11. Produced by Swapna Cinema, the technical team of the movie comprises KV Anudeep, who wrote the dialogue and screenplay, Radhan for the music, and Siddhan Manohar who handled cinematography.

The hilarious teaser of the film has been performing well on social media platforms. The equally funny launch video follows the teamâ€™s journey from Hyderabad to Mumbai and shows how they were excited to meet Prabhas. The trailer of Jathi Ranalu is trending and is at the ninth spot on YouTube, meanwhile, the trailer launch video of the outing is trending at 19th rank.

While fans were excited to watch the trailer, many of them also enjoyed watching the launch video and appreciated Prabhasâ€™s new look. Baahubali fame Prabhas sports a twirled moustache and is seen wearing a beige T-shirt and white pants.

Many fans took to Twitter to talk about the actorâ€™s look. Prabhas is likely to sport the same look for Om Raut directorial Adipurush.

Prabhas will be seen in a number of upcoming movies including the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, Prashant Neel directorial Salaar and Om Rautâ€™s Adipurush.