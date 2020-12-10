Actor Nani's 27th film, Shyam Singha Roy, was officially launched on Thursday with a customary pooja. The film is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and during the ceremony, Naniâ€™s father Ghanta Rambabu sounded the clapboard and Merlapaka Gandhi switched on the camera. Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumula handed over the filmâ€™s script to the makers.



Shyam Singha Roy is director Rahul Sankrityan's second venture, his directorial debut being the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Taxiwala. Shyam Singha Roy film also stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as the female leads, and Nivetha Pethuraj is reportedly in talks to play another important role. The latest development is that the story is based on the concept of reincarnation, and the flashback portions, which are set in Kolkata, will be shot in there as well.



The filmmakers are reportedly planning to make Shyam Singha Roy on a huge budget, making it one of the costliest films in Naniâ€™s career. Reports are that Nani will be undergoing complete training to play the role, and will be sporting a unique look which the fans look forward to. There are also reports that the star may be playing dual roles.



Mickey J Meyer is on board as the music director, and the film will start rolling later this month.



Last seen playing a serial killer in the Amazon Prime Video release V, directed by Indraganti Mohanakrishna, Nani recently inked a deal to act in a Telugu film directed by Vivek Athreya. Following the success of Brochevarevarura, expectations were high on what director Vivek Athreyaâ€™s next venture would be, and this new announcement has movie buffs excited already. Titled Ante Sundaraniki, the film will have Nazriya playing the female lead. Incidentally, this will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. Mythri Movie Makers, which is bankrolling Ante Sundaraniki, released the teaser online to a positive response.



Nani also has Tuck Jagadish awaiting its release. Director Shiva Nirvana is reportedly giving the final touches to this film, which has Ritu Varma playing opposite Nani. Jagapathi Babu plays a pivotal role in this flick. Tuck Jagadish will have music by S S Thaman, and Prasad Murella working the camera. This film is scheduled to hit the marquee early next year.



As a producer, Nani has two projects in the offing. He has confirmed he will be bankrolling the sequels to successful Telugu films Awe! and HIT.