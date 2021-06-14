Nani to produce sister Deepthi Ganta’s directorial debut ‘Meet Cute’

This will be the fourth film produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

After producing three films under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni have announced the fourth feature film the production house will be bankrolling. Announcing the news on social media on Monday, actor Nani revealed that the movie has been titled Meet Cute and will be directed by his sister Deepthi Ganta.

The Telugu film marks Deepthi Ganta’s directorial debut of a feature film; she had earlier helmed the 2019 short film Anaganaga Oka Nanna. Nani took to Twitter to announce the news to fans and shared a photo from the sets, where he is seen holding a clapboard that reveals the movie is written and directed by Deepthi Ganta.

“Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute A new journey begins today. This one’s special for more than one reason,” Nani wrote. Another image released by the production team features actor Sathyaraj on the set. Nani is seen holding the clapboard in this image as well. Further details about the cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

The Wall Poster Cinema has produced Awe, HIT and HIT2 so far. A poster from HIT 2 was released by producer Nani on March 20. Sharing the poster, Nani wrote, “AS is KD @AdiviSesh is Krishna Dev :)) Double badass. Welcome onboard officer #HIT2.” Filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu is spearheading the project.

Recently, Nani took to social media to announce that he is coming up with a special project for frontline workers. Professionally, the actor will be seen playing the titular role in the upcoming Tollywood movie Tuck Jagadish.

Bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the rural drama features actors Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles. The Shiva Nirvana directorial was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on April 23 this year, but the release was indefinitely postponed in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuck Jagadish marks the second collaboration between Nani and Shiva Nirvana after Ninnu Kori. He is also working on the upcoming Telugu movie Shyam Singha Roy.