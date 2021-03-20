Producer Nani unveils poster of Adivi Sesh starrer ‘HIT 2: The Second Case’

‘HIT 2: The Second Case’ is the sequel to the 2020 Tollywood movie ‘HIT: The First Case’.

The sequel of popular Tollywood film HIT: The First Case is all set to enter the production phase. HIT 2: The Second Case will star actor Adivi Sesh in the lead. Unveiling the poster, Nani, who is bankrolling the venture, welcomed Adivi Sesh to the cast. “AS is KD @AdiviSesh is Krishna Dev :)) Double badass. Welcome onboard officer #HIT2,” the tweet posted by Nani read.

Adivi too broke the news to his fans on Twitter. Calling it “bigger, better and bad-ass,” the 35-year-old actor expressed his happiness in collaborating with producers Nani, Prashanti Tipirneni and filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu, who is spearheading the project.

“HIT. The Second Case. #HIT2 As KD! Bigger. Better. Bad-ass. Shoot starts after I finish Major but Heat starts now. Happy to collaborate with my favorite @NameisNani, the amazing @PrashantiTipirn & the talented @KolanuSailesh. His vision full ga! Happy to be part of it (sic),” the tweet posted by Adivi read.

HIT: The First Case released in the big screens on February 28 last year. The movie starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani in the lead. The news about the sequel was announced by Nani on the film’s anniversary last month. The plot of the prequel revolves around the life of Vikram, a police officer working in the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Vikram, who comes across as an intelligent and smart office is in love with Neha, his colleague. Vikram is grappling with a personal tragedy but is forced to put his feelings aside and focus on the investigation of Preethi, a girl who went missing. More details about the investigation unravels as the film progresses. The second part is also likely to be based on a police investigation.

The shoot for HIT 2: The Second Case will commence once Adivi completes shooting for Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial Major. The movie marks Adivi Sesh’s Hindi debut. Meanwhile, Nani, who is on board as a producer for HIT 2: The Second Case, is awaiting the release of the upcoming Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish. He will also be seen in a titular role in Rahut Sankrityan’s thriller Shyam Singha Roy alongside Sai Pallavi.