Nalini's lawyer says she attempted suicide in jail, alleges cover up by authorities

Nalini’s counsel has alleged that prison authorities are attempting to cover up the real cause behind her attempt to take her own life.

news Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Nalini Sriharan, the convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, attempted suicide at the Vellore jail, her lawyer told TNM. Nalini has been lodged for the past 29 years at the Vellore women's prison.

Speaking to TNM, Nalini’s counsel advocate Pugazhendhi alleges that prison authorities are attempting to cover up the real cause behind her attempt to take her own life. He further adds that the reason they have offered is far from believable.

“When jail authorities contacted me they said that Nalini had had a disagreement with another inmate, who then went and complained to the jailer about her. Then at around 8.30 pm, after lock-up and enquiry was conducted. She was apparently upset by the quarrel which followed and attempted suicide,” says the lawyer. “But such quarrels between inmates are very common and it is hard to believe that this could be behind her decision. There needs to be more clarity and investigation behind this,” he adds.

According to the advocate, Nalini last met him and family members before the pandemic led to lockdown in March and seemed to be in good spirits.

Jail authorities are yet to respond on the incident.

Earlier in March, the Madras High Court had dismissed Nalini’s plea seeking that she be released from jail since she was being “illegally detained” by the police.

Nalini had cited the Tamil Nadu government’s resolution in September 2018 wherein it had recommended the Governor to release all seven convicts in the case. She had stated in her petition that recommendation was still. with the Governor, which meant she was being illegally confined by the police and hence she must be produced before a court and released.

Besides Nalini, six others, including her husband Murugan, a Sri Lankan national, are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991.

