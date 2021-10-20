Naidu calls for bandh in Andhra over attack on TDP offices, YSRCP denies involvement

Additional forces have been deployed across the state and police authorities have requested people not to make provocative statements.

In the wake of attacks on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) offices in Andhra Pradesh, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, October 20, to protest the incidents. Meanwhile, the ruling YSRCP issued a statement denying the party’s involvement in attacks on TDP offices, including its central office at Mangalagiri.

While speaking to reporters, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Police and government colluded and attacked offices at several places. These are organised attacks. I appeal to the people, we call for a state-wide bandh... Why should we hesitate to ask for implementation of Article 365 (Emergency) of the Constitution? What else do we need to show, for the failure of law and order in the state,” he said at a press conference. He added that there should be a thorough inquiry into the attacks.

In the wake of the bandh, some schools in Andhra Pradesh declared a holiday. The attackers were apparently provoked by unparliamentary words used by TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "The party condemns the outrightly abusive statements made by the TDP spokesperson against the CM. Such statements were never made against any leader in the history of our great nation. This is a new low," said a statement by YSRCP.

"The party categorically denies any links to the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader who have nothing to do with the party, and the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," it added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu lashed out at TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for venting their frustration on the state government by using abusive language against the Chief Minister. The MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu is ashamed of his son for being incompetent, and is unable to digest his party's defeat, so he is entertaining his men to speak ill of the Chief Minister.

The MLA said that YSRCP is looking for a strong opposition, who pushes the government to do more for the people and work for the weaker sections. He stated that TDP has utterly failed to be a responsible opposition party.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media on Tuesday evening, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said there were "sporadic reactions" across the state objecting to Pattabhi's comments. Appealing to people not to create law and order problems, he said leaders should refrain themselves from making derogatory remarks.

"Some of the rank and file of YSRCP are objecting to the comments made by some leaders. There were some sporadic reactions. Everything is now under control. Some people must have been taken into custody," the DGP told PTI.

A press release from the DGP's office said additional forces have been deployed across the state and also requested the people not to get provocative. Stern action will be taken against people who make provocative remarks, he added.

With PTI and IANS inputs

