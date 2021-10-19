TDP offices ransacked in Andhra allegedly by YSRCP cadre

The series of attacks are reportedly in retaliation to the comments made by TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

news Violence

Ruling YSR Congress Party cadre on Tuesday allegedly ransacked Telugu Desam Party's headquarters at Mangalagiri, offices at Visakhapatnam and other places, blaming that a spokesperson of the opposition party made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference.TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram earlier in the morning, objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, made caustic remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Telugu Desam Party strongly condemn the attacks by YSRCP goons on the party's headquarters and office in Visakhapatnam and on the residences of the party leaders. We don't understand whether we are living in a democratic country or a fascist country. Chief Minister and DGP should take the responsibility (for these attacks)," AP TDP president Atchannaidu said. He demanded that the Chief Minister should resign for failing to keep law and order under control. Unidentified persons attacked Pattabhi's residence in Vijayawada, family members said.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said there were "sporadic reactions" across the state objecting to Pattabhi's comments. Appealing to people not to create law and order problems, he said leaders should refrain themselves from making derogatory remarks.

"Some of the rank and file of YSRCP are objecting to the comments made by some leaders. There were some sporadic reactions. Everything is now under control. Some people must have been taken into custody," the DGP told PTI. A press release from the DGP's office said additional forces have been deployed across the state and also requested the people not to get provocative. Stern action will be taken against people who make provocative remarks, he added.

Pattabhi said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has taken the issue to the notice of the centre and also spoke to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take note of the conditions prevailing in the state. "The Centre should imitate steps to save democracy and takes stern action against Ganja mafia (in the state)," the TDP leader said.

Refuting the YSRCP cadres' involvement in the attacks, party's senior legislator Malladi Vishnu said Pattabhi should not have used objectionable words on the CM. Vishnu alleged that Pattabhi was always making provocative comments and used abusive words against the YSRCP government.

"What relation the YSR Congress will have with these attacks? They are trying to drag our party to malign our image in the public. Everybody knows about Chandrababu Naidu's wicked plans," Vishnu told a TV channel.



After hearing the news of attacks, Naidu reached the party office at Mangalagiri and enquired about the incident. The functionaries in the TDP office informed Nadu that some people attacked with beer bottles.

In a series of tweets, Nara Lokesh, TDP's General Secretary and son of Naidu, condemned the attacks on the party's offices. TV reports indicate that mild tension prevailed at TDP offices at many of the cities with police dispersing gatherings.

