Nagpur can never determine the future of Tamil Nadu:Rahul Gandhi

Speaking in Coimbatore, Rahul Gandhi also said that PM Modi has “no respect for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu.”

news Politics

In a strongly worded attack against the RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the people of Tamil Nadu will determine the future of the state and Nagpur – where RSS headquarters is situated – can never determine the future of the state’s people. Launching his party's campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi was speaking in Coimbatore when he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of partnering with big businessmen and 'selling' everything that belonged to the people.

Addressing the people from an open van in Coimbatore, Rahul, on the first of his three-day campaign trail, said, “Narendra Modi uses the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to get what he wants. He thinks since he controls the government of Tamil Nadu, that he can control the people of Tamil Nadu. The people of the state will prove that Narendra Modi cannot control the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

"What does Modi do? Modi partners with three or four big businessmen in this country. They provide him media, and he provides them money," he alleged. "Narendra Modi is one by one selling everything that belongs to the people of India and Tamil Nadu."

The Congress MP said what belonged to the farmers was now being taken away with the three new farm laws. He said that ryots "are going to be made servants" of the biggest industries.

Attacking the BJP, Rahul said that Congress was involved in a fight against a particular ideology that believed that "only one culture, one language and one idea should rule India." Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "no respect" for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu, he said. “[Modi] thinks that the Tamil people, Tamil language and Tamil culture should be subservient to his ideas, his culture.”

The Congress leader, who is visiting Tamil Nadu for the second time in 10 days, was accorded a rousing reception by Congress workers at the airport on his arrival from Delhi. Before starting the journey, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend and preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by the Modi government.”

He is set to cover districts including Coimbatore, and Erode, in western parts of the state, popularly known as the 'Kongu' region.

He visited Madurai on January 14 to witness the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.