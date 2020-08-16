Nagarjuna in triple role for ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu 4 promo on Star Maa

Nagarjuna is seen in the roles of grandfather, son and grandson, targeting viewers of all ages.

Flix Entertainment

For the upcoming fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, Star Maa has rolled out a unique campaign, in which Tollywood star Nagarjuna is seen in a triple role. It was already announced that the actor will be hosting the show for the consecutive second year and through the ad campaign, he promises viewers a complete entertainment package.

In the humorous promo video that was released on Saturday, Nagarjuna is seen in the roles of a grandfather, son and grandson, targeting viewers of all ages.

The promo begins with grandfather and grandson watching a couple in the neighbouring house from their window through binoculars and laughing while trying to guess what the couple is saying to each other. Meanwhile, the son Nagarjuna enters and asks them what they are doing. The duo says that it’s ‘entertainment’, and the grandfather also goes on to narrate how amusing it is to watch how a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law behave in their kitchen. That is when the son Nagarjuna promises them 100 times better entertainment than snooping on their neighbours, with ‘real’ emotions, and reveals a TV set with a Bigg Boss remote.

The promo has been receiving positive response from the audience and is being widely shared on social media too.

Though the makers officially announced the upcoming season last month, they have not yet said when the show will air.

According to a press release, Nagarjuna said that the next season will have more surprises for Bigg Boss audiences. Commenting on resuming shooting through this promo, the star said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of the last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers.”

Speaking about his look in the promo, he added, “Playing three characters and getting the body language, voice and mannerisms right in such a short span of time was quite a challenge, but I enjoyed it thoroughly.”

The Bigg Boss team claims that the show, which started airing in 2017 on Star Maa, is the highest rated non-fiction show in Telugu television. In the reality show, about 14 celebrities from various fields are locked up in a house for more than 100 days and given several tasks to perform, from which one winner is selected.

Watch: