Telugu 'Bigg Boss 4' announced, Nagarjuna likely to continue as host

There is a lot of speculation on how the show will be conducted this time, amid the rising coronavirus cases.

Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss 4 is coming soon, and its makers officially announced the upcoming season on Monday evening.



According to reports, actor Nagarjuna is expected to host season 4 as well. He'd earlier hosted season 3.



Like every year, the Telugu version of Bigg Boss will be telecast on Star Maa Channel. A short promo unveiling the logo was also released on Monday. As per the makers, the logo is in tune with the concept of the show, with a moving eye resembling a CCTV camera. They said that it reflects how curious ‘we’ are as an audience.



In an official statement, the organisers said: “The impressive eye this time depicts the lens that shall be ever captive and bring to fore everything that happens in the house. The eye reflects how curious we are."



It further said, “The vibrant logo also hints at an extremely dynamic and pulsating season of Bigg Boss. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu promises to live up to its brand of bringing in loads of fun, excitement and an all-in-one package of emotions for every member of the household. #BiggBossTelugu4 is all about entertainment, wit and more than what meets the eye.”



As soon as the makers shared the logo, the Bigg Boss buzz started on social media platforms.



However, the most important questions are yet to be answered. There is a lot of speculation on how the show will be conducted this time, amid the rising coronavirus cases.



The grapevine has it that there will be separate cubicles this time, with separate beds. It's also likely that there will be more tasks for the members that require them to sanitise the house.



Meanwhile, all the general guidelines that are meant for film and television shoots need to be maintained.



Bigg Boss 3 season ended with singer Rahul Sipligunj winning the show.

