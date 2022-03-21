Nadigar Sangam elections: Nasser & Vishal’s Pandavar Ani secures all key positions

The Madras High Court had last month held that the Nadigar Sangam elections that were held in 2019 were valid, and directed the results to be declared in four weeks.

news Elections

The Pandavar Ani, led by actor Nasser, has defeated the Swami Sankaradoss Ani, led by actor K Baghyaraj, to emerge victorious in the elections to the South Indian Artistes Association, which is popularly known as the Nadigar Sangam. The elections for the posts of the Nadigar Sangam were held in 2019 but the counting of votes had been delayed owing to a legal tussle.

The results declared show that Nasser was elected the President of the Nadigar Sangam, with 1,701 votes. Actor Vishal, who contested for the post of Secretary, got 1,720 votes and emerged the winner. Actor Karthi, who stood for the post of Treasurer, got a total of 1,827 votes. The two positions of the Vice-President of the Sangam also went to the Pandavar Ani. Actors Karunaas and Poochi Murugan, who contested for the positions on behalf of the Pandavar Ani, got 1,605 and 1,612 votes, respectively, and emerged as the winners.

This apart, the team also swept the elections to the 24-member executive committee of the Nadigar Sangam. Some of those elected to the executive committee include Khushbu, Kovai Sarala, Rajesh, Manobala, Ajay Rathinam, Pasupathi, Junior Balayya, Sibiraj, Nandaa and Ramana.

The elections for the SIFAA were held in 2019 when actors Vishal Krishna, Nasser and Kanthi were heading the organisation. The Nadigar Sangam elections, which took place on June 23 last year after a delay of more than 8 months, recorded 1,604 votes out of a total of 3,171 votes in the union.

The votes registered, however, were not counted. A few members had lodged complaints alleging that their names were removed from the electoral rolls. The Registrar of Societies then passed an executive order suspending the elections indefinitely.

The Nadigar Sangam led by Vishal immediately approached the Madras High Court and a bench of Justice PD Audikesavalu stayed the Registrar's order on June 21, 2019. He also permitted the conduct of elections on June 23. He, however, directed that the counting of votes must not be done until the final disposal of the writ petition.

Last month, the Madras High Court declared that the election conducted in 2019 was valid, and ordered the counting of votes from the election, which had been stored in ballot boxes in a bank locker since then. The court had directed that the entire process must be completed within four weeks and results must be declared.

With IANS inputs