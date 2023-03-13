Naatu Naatu win has Keeravani and son Kaala Bhairava sharing Oscar glory

The audience at the Dolby Auditorium in Los Angeles had the opportunity to listen to both father and son during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Flix Oscars 2023

It's a Monday that India will not forget in a hurry. It's even more special for the father-son duo of music director MM Keeravani and playback singer Kaala Bhairava, who have worked on Naatu Naatu which made history by winning an Academy Award for best original song. While Keeravani has composed the music for the iconic song, his son Kaala Bhairava has lent his voice to the song, along with singer Rahul Sipligunj.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony featured both of them, albeit at different points in time. The audience at the Dolby Auditorium in Los Angeles had the opportunity to listen to both father and son during the Oscars event on the morning of Monday, March 13 (India time). Kaala Bhairava mesmerised the Oscars audience with his live rendition of Naatu Naatu on stage. A little later, Keeravani got on stage to receive his award and crooned a take-off on an old Carpenters' number.

Keeravani is a well-known composer in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, while his son Kaala Bhairava has been making a name for himself as a playback singer and music composer in Telugu cinema.

