A look at Oscar winner and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani

Accepting the Academy Award for best original song, Keeravani said he grew up listening to the American musician duo Carpenters, and sang a few lines from one of their songs.

Flix Oscars 2023

In a big moment for Indian cinema, and Telugu cinema in particular, the popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie RRR won the Academy Award for best original song. The award was received by music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12.

Accepting the award, music composer MM Keeravani said, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters. And now, here I am, with the Oscars”. He went on to hum a line from ‘Top of the World’ by the American musician duo Carpenters, with the words changed to mention director Rajamouli and RRR. "There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world," Keeravani sang. He thanked The Academy, Rajamouli’s son and line producer of RRR SS Karthikeya, and the film’s distributor in the United States Variance Films. "Love you all, thank you," Keeravani concluded, while Chandrabose said "Namaste."

Naatu Naatu is a high-energy song where both Ram Charan and Jr NTR exhibit their dance prowess with remarkable synchronisation. The song was a rage when the movie was released and has crores of views on YouTube. ‘Naatu Naatu’ was composed by MM Keeravaani, written by lyricist Chandrabose, and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. Featuring the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR in suspenders, the song involves a dance-off at a party, and was shot at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official residence, known as Mariinskyi Palace. The word ‘naatu’ roughly translates to raw and rustic.

So far, ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a Hollywood Critics Association Film Award. In a short interview to Bill Board before winning the Golden Globe, Keeravani said that the “originality of the song”, the ethnic beats and the energy made it connect with the audience. He also disclosed that he has followed all the internet dance trends of the upbeat song. Lyricist Chandrabose has talked in an interview about writing the song based on his childhood memories of his life and parents. Choreographer Prem Rakshith has said that he came up with more than 118 hook steps for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Who is Keeravani?

Keeravani is a 61-year-old music composer, born in Kovvuru of Andhra Pradesh as Koduru Marakathamani Keeravani. Keeravani’s father, Siva Shakti Datta, is also a well known lyricist in the Telugu Film industry. Datta and Rajamouli’s father, K Vijayendra Prasad, a well-known story writer, are brothers.

Rajamouli and Keeravani, who are cousins, have worked together in all the 12 movies directed by Rajamouli, including, the popular Baahubali series, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Keeravani made his debut as a music composer with Manasu Mamatha (1990). His big break into Telugu cinema was however with Ram Gopal Varma’s Kshana Kshanam (1991). Keeravani then went on to compose music in several languages including Hindi and Tamil. In Hindi cinema, he is known as MM Kreem. His hits in Hindi include Criminal, Sur, Jism among others. He won the national award in 1997 for the devotional film Annamaya.

Keeravani, throughout his career, has been a recipient of several state and national awards. He is also a recipient of several Filmfare awards for his movies Allari Priyudu, Kshana Kshanam, Criminal, Pelli Sandadi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion among others. He also received Tamil Nadu state award for best music director in 1991 for Azhagan. Keeravani has also won the Nandi Award presented by the government of Andhra Pradesh multiple times.