Mysuru imposes restrictions for travellers from Bengaluru: Details here

Mysuru district administration expects a surge of visitors between April 10 and April 20 for the Ugadi festival.

With the Ugadi festival approaching, the district administration in Mysuru has issued an advisory for all travellers coming from Bengaluru, who plan on staying in resorts and hotels, to carry a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours. While there is no bar on entry to Mysuru from Bengaluru, a negative test report for staying at hotels will be mandatory from April 10. The same restriction has been imposed on tourist spots, movie theatres, marriage halls and recreational clubs.

Sources close to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said this advisory has been issued in light of the expected rush of visitors for the Ugadi festival. Karnataka will celebrate the festival on April 13, but the city is expected to see visitors between April 10-20.

In neighbouring Kodagu, which is a tourist hotspot, tourist spots have been shut for visitors in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

“The DC has issued this advisory as Bengaluru has more than 4,000 cases while Mysuru has 200 odd daily cases in the past two weeks. A lot of people, including people who are native to the district and tourists are expected to come starting from the weekend,” a source said.

The source explained that even among the 200 daily cases, 90% are from the city areas. “So, the idea is to prevent the spread of fresh infection in rural areas. We can’t impose lockdown again as it is not feasible for the long run. We can only ensure that we try to impose curbs in a realistic manner,” they added.

On April 3, the Kodagu district administration had issued an order on the same grounds for temporary closure of tourist spots in the district. Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal had said this order was applicable until April 20. The curb includes barring entry to popular tourist spots including the popular destination Raja’s Seat.