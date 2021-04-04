Kodagu closes tourist spots, but resorts and homestays to remain open

The order of closing tourist spots came from the DC after COVID-19 cases saw an upward trend in the district.

In an effort to contain the number of COVID-19 cases, the Kodagu district administration has issued an order for temporary closure of tourist spots in the district. According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Saturday, the decision will be applicable until April 20. The DC said that the famous tourist spots including the Raja’s seat have been shut to prevent an increase in cases. “The order has been issued to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Karnataka,” read the order.

The order dated April 3 mentions that the decision comes after an increased tourist influx is expected due to upcoming holidays. Although tourist spots are closed, the resorts, hotels and homestays have been allowed to remain open and operate. “This is to clarify that only Tourist spots in Kodagu are closed. There is no blanket ban on Tourism in the district. Resorts, Hotels and Homestays are permitted to operate and follow COVID-19 Appropriate Practices of masks, sanitisation and social distancing. The decision has been taken in the interest of public health and we thank everyone for their support and cooperation,” said Deputy Commissioner Charulatha.

The order also mentions that the places of worship as per Centre’s COVID-19 guidelines have to abide by the safety protocols set up. Moreover, definite routes have been identified that connect the district to Kerala. Those coming from Kerala have to show their RT-PCR negative report that was taken 72 hours prior to the entry.

The order came after the District Collector notified that COVID-19 cases need to be regulated in the district. Since the beginning of March, Karnataka especially Bengaluru is seeing a fresh surge of cases. Kodagu district reported 6,167 cases until March 3. As of April 3, the number of cases reported stood at 6,394 cases.

Aimed at curbing COVID-19 with the spike in cases, the Karnataka government on Friday in a new set of guidelines had ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools while capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50% in certain districts. It has also ordered apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, party halls and clubhouses.

