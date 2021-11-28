Mysuru gangrape case: Police file 1499-page chargesheet, name six accused

The name of the seventh accused has been dropped as it was found he did not have any role in the incident, police said.

news Crime

The Karnataka police have submitted a 1,499-page chargesheet in connection with the Mysuru gangrape case. Six accused have been named in the chargesheet submitted before the local magistrate court, the police said on Sunday, November 28. According to police sources, charges against one accused have been dropped as he did not have a role in the incident.

The police have booked the six accused under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 376B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 334 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and others under the Indian Penal Code. The police stated that the magistrate court has taken up the case.

The incident had taken place on August 24, when the survivor and her male friend were accosted near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. The accused attacked them, sexually assaulted the woman and demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom from the two. Later, the student and her friend were admitted to a private hospital. The police had arrested seven persons in this connection from Tamil Nadu. The police had said that bus tickets and liquor bottles found near the scene of the crime led them to the accused.

The incident had created a furore in Karnataka as student organisations staged protests demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Read: Mysuru gang-rape: Timeline of the horror that has shocked Karnataka

"Karnataka Police have taken the case of Mysuru gang-rape with utmost seriousness. The victim had come down to Mysuru from her place and recorded her statement. The police continuously kept in touch with her parents and convinced them to record her statement. The government would seek death penalty for the accused," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on the floor of the legislative Assembly, while answering a question on the incident to opposition leader Siddaramaiah in September.