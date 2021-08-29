Mysuru gangrape: Bus tickets, call records help police nab perpetrators

The five accused including a juvenile allegedly frequented Mysuru for odd jobs.

Bus tickets, liquor bottles near the crime scene and mobile phone data are said to have led the police to the gang that was allegedly involved in the gangrape of a MBA student in Mysuru. Police, on Saturday, announced the arrest of five people from neighboring Tamil Nadu, including a suspected juvenile, while they are on the lookout for a sixth suspect. According to sources, police allegedly had begun the investigation based on the information provided by the survivor's boyfriend, who was assaulted during the crime, that the culprits were speaking in Tamil.

During a search of the crime scene, the police reportedly stumbled upon bus tickets from Talwadi in Tamil Nadu to Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, and also some liquor bottles found at the scene bore the seal of the Tamil Nadu excise department. Besides, analysis of the call detail record from mobile towers close to the scene of the crime, allegedly led them to Chamarajanagar and Tamil Nadu and finally to zero in on the suspects, they added.

With all these leads, police left for Tamil Nadu on Friday and upon reaching there in the mid-night, they swung into action which resulted in the arrest of the five suspects early on Saturday, sources said.

The five, who reportedly frequented Mysuru often for labour jobs, even did loading and unloading at the APMC yard, and were said to be involved in robbing lone travellers, young couples and women, before returning to their native place. They accosted the college student and her boyfriend near the Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 and tried to rob them. When they did not succeed, they allegedly assaulted him and raped her, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the court has remanded the accused to 10 days police custody.

Mysuru University which had passed a circular barring movement of women students on campus beyond 6.30 pm following the incident, reissued the same order making the restriction applicable for all students.