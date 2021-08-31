Mysuru gangrape case: Absconding sixth accused arrested from Tamil Nadu

The arrested accused have revealed the involvement of yet another accused, the seventh in the case, during interrogation, police have said.

news Crime

A sixth accused allegedly involved in the gangrape of a medical student in Mysuru has been arrested in Tamil Nadu. Without divulging the accused manâ€™s name, police sources told PTI that the man, who had been at large, was also arrested from Tirupur based on a tip-off on Monday night. The arrested accused have revealed the involvement of yet another accused, the seventh in the case, during interrogation, police have said. Presently, he is at large and teams have been formed for his arrest too. The special investigating teams probing Mysuru gang rape case had arrested five persons including a juvenile from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on Aug 28.

The incident of gangrape had taken place in the outskirts of Mysuru at the foothills of Chamundi hill near Lalithadripura locality on August 24. They had accosted the college student and her boyfriend and tried to rob them, demanding Rs 3 lakh ransom. When they did not get money, the accused had allegedly gangraped the student. The special investigating teams probing Mysuru gang rape case had arrested five persons, including a juvenile, from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on August 28.

The gang reportedly had executed more than 20 crimes including robbery, burglary, loot and smuggling sandalwood. They were primarily labourers, who were into wiring, carpentry, driving and construction workers, the police said. Bus tickets, liquor bottles near the crime scene and mobile phone data are said to have led the police to the gang.

Also read: Mysuru gangrape: Bus tickets, call records help police nab perpetrators

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that the police department cannot force the victim of gang rape to record her statement. "We will not insist on the victim," he reiterated. It has come to light in the investigations that the accused were involved in a series of crimes like road robberies, molestation cases. Further investigation is on

(With agency inputs)