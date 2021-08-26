Student in Mysuru allegedly gangraped, her friend beaten up

The student, riding pillion with her friend, was on her way back from Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination, when the incident took place.

news Crime

A student in Karnataka was allegedly gangraped by four men and her friend was attacked near Mysuru on Tuesday evening. The student, riding pillion with her friend, was on her way back from Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination, when she was accosted around 7 pm. The sexual assault of the student in her early 20s has left Mysuru city in shock and has prompted Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to instruct police to take stringent action.

The gang that waylaid the woman and her friend initially demanded money, but when they found nothing, attacked her friend and dragged her to a desolate place where they committed the crime, police said. Her friend was overpowered and beaten with stones, the police added. The gang of men were in an inebriated state when they attacked the students.

The survivor has been admitted to a hospital. Based on the complaint lodged by her friend, a case of gangrape has been registered against unknown people at the Avalahalli police station. Mysuru police commissioner Dr Chandragupta visited the spot near Lalithadripura and said that multiple teams had been formed to probe the case.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Delhi that he has directed Director General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits. "Based on the statement, a case has been registered. I have directed the DGP that whoever has perpetrated it, they should be identified and stringent action should be taken against them," Bommai said.

Terming the incident unfortunate, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he has directed the police to conduct a thorough inquiry and take stern action. Citing a preliminary report, he said four persons were involved in the crime. The Minister said he would visit Mysuru on Thursday.