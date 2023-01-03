‘My daughter rejected him, he stabbed her’: Mother of student killed in Bengaluru

Though Pavan Kalyan was not from the same college, he was acquainted with Layasmitha as they hailed from the same village in Mulbagal taluk in Kolar district of Karnataka.

news CRIME

The Bengaluru police have registered a case against a man accused of stabbing and killing a 19-year-old woman and college student, who died at the Presidency College in Yelahanka on Monday, January 2. Police officials at the Rajanukunte police station registered a case of murder against Pavan Kalyan, and the college management of Presidency College. Pavan stabbed Layasmitha, a student at Presidency College in the city, repeatedly on her chest, inside the college premises on Monday. Layasmitha was rushed to Raksha Hospital nearby but she was declared dead on arrival. Pavan stabbed himself after attacking Layasmitha and is currently in the hospital.

Layasmitha’s mother Rajeshwari in her complaint said, “Pavan Kalyan was in love with my daughter. As my daughter didn't agree, he decided to kill my daughter. He escorted her out of the classroom and stabbed her chest and other body parts multiple times.”

Layasmitha’s family has also raised complaints about the security arrangements at the institute. “This is such a huge lapse in security, we had sent her here thinking this is a reputed university, she will be safe here and can study well. How could they allow a boy from a different institution inside? They do not let even family members go inside without security checks and passes. We hold the institution responsible for her death,” Rajakumar, Layasmitha’s uncle told TNM.

Though Pavan Kalyan was not from the same college, he was acquainted with Layasmitha as they hailed from the same village in Mulbagal taluk in Kolar district of Karnataka. He is a BCA student from Nrupathunga University in the city.

Read : College student stabbed to death inside Bengaluru campus, killer stabs himself