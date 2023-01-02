College student stabbed to death inside Bengaluru campus, killer stabs himself

The incident occurred on Monday, January 2. The woman, Layasmitha, was a student at Presidency College in Bengaluru.

A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the premises of the Presidency College in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Monday, January 2. The woman, Layasmitha, was a student at the college. According to reports, the attacker — one Pawan Kalyan — stabbed Layasmitha inside the university. Police told TNM that the incident occurred at 1 pm on Monday. Pawan Kalyan is a 23-year old BTech student and according to the police the duo hail from the same village in Kolar and were acquainted with each other.

After the shocking incident, Layasmitha was shifted to a nearby hospital, however, she was declared dead there. Pawan stabbed himself after attacking Layasmitha, police said, adding that he has been admitted to hospital as well. “The reason behind the attack is still unknown. The attacker is not from the same college. After stabbing the girl, he stabbed himself. He has been taken to a hospital for treatment and is currently critical,” Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baldandi.

Visuals from the university show the campus security guards carrying Layasmitha out of the building. They can be heard yelling for an ambulance, while the teenager’s torso is covered in blood.

Earlier in October, a 20-year-old BCom named Sathya Priya was stabbed to death at the St Thomas Mount railway station in Chennai. The attacker was identified as 23-year-old Sathish, and he attacked Sathya in broad daylight for rejecting his advances. He was arrested by the city police a day later.

