Muthiah Muralidaran admitted to Chennai hospital, undergoes angioplasty

The Sri Lankan cricket legend is said to be stable after the procedure.

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muthiah Muralidaran, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has undergone angioplasty at a city hospital in Chennai. As per Indian Premier League sources, it was a planned procedure and the former cricketer is doing fine. "A blockage was detected at the end of March. So, it (angioplasty) was a routine procedure that was supposed to be conducted. He is doing well," the source told PTI.

The Sri Lankan cricket legend, according to reports, was admitted to Kaveri Hospital in Chennai after he complained of sudden chest pain. Reports said that the cricketer had a blockage in his heart for which he had to undergo angioplasty. It was reported that the off-spinner will rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad team once he was discharged.

Sportstar quoted SRH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shanmugam saying that the Sri Lankan player underwent some scans back home and was consulting doctors in Chennai. "He is absolutely fine now and should be fit to join the team in the next few days. He is doing fine," the CEO added.

The 49-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1,347 scalps. Muralidaran represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

Muralidaran has won many accolades for his outstanding performance. He has been the bowling coach and mentor of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. It was under his tenure that Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016. His team, however, has suffered three losses in a row this season till date.

(With PTI Inputs)