Murdered Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's sister upset with BJP minister

The sister of slain Bajrang Dal worker Harsha expressed her unhappiness over the harsh tone used by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, when she tried to speak to him on Tuesday in Bengaluru. The video of the Minister raising his voice at Ashwini, the elder sister of Harsha, went viral on social media, spurring many to criticise him for his behaviour. Addressing a press conference on Friday in Shivamogga, Ashwini said that she had tried to meet the Home Minister, after being assured that the Minister was aware she wanted to speak to him about the videos circulated of the accused who are in jail for Harsha’s killing.

“I had been informed that the jail officials had been transferred. I wanted to ask for the suspension of the officials. I went to meet him after I was repeatedly assured by the people who took me there, had sought 10 minutes with the Home Minister. But the Minister said he was too busy to talk to me, which I understand. All I wanted was a little clarity on the matter. To this, the Minister in a very harsh tone replied that they cannot always tell us everything and they cannot always take action very quickly. I was very upset with the harsh tone he used. If he had just offered some consolation, then I would have left without asking him anything,” Ashwini recounted.

Earlier this week, pictures had emerged from Parappan Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, where the accused in the killing of Harsha were seen uploading pictures and videos on Instagram. Following the incident, jail authorities conducted a raid in the prison to confiscate mobiles that prisoners had obtained and a departmental inquiry was ordered by ADGP Prisons.

Ashwini said that she had not lost faith in the BJP and that the family was very happy when the case was transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the way the case was handled, but that the family was very disturbed to see that Harsha’s murderers were enjoying their time in the jail. She questioned the behaviour of the Home Minister saying, “I went there thinking they are my people…If you (Home Minister) cannot give us 10 minutes, then where can we go? When Harsha died for Hindutva, you were the ones who visited our house and told us that the family could approach you anytime for any problem… Where are all those people now who came to our house and promised us justice for Harsha’s death?”

In the video that went viral, Jnanendra can be heard saying,”Our whole team and the government are standing in support of your family. How can you accuse us of not giving justice?” Following this, Ashwini storms out saying, “I'm very happy by how you and your department have treated me and my family sir. Thank you so much.” Ashwini is also seen asking another person, “Am I wrong to even ask? Is it wrong to ask what’s going on? They raise their voice, make us stop talking and send us back. Is it wrong that I asked for justice?”

Harsha, a Bajrang Dal leader, was killed on February 20, 2022, by a group of six people triggering many instances of violence in Shivamogga. The murder case is being probed by National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the accused are undergoing imprisonment in the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru. On July 4, videos and photos taken by the killers using mobile phones from the jail went viral. Ashwini had approached the Home Minister after being outraged over the situation. Meanwhile, the Hindu Jagarana Vedike said they are holding a protest outside the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday, to condemn the rising incidents of crimes against Hindus in Karnataka.

