Accused in Bajrang Dal activist Harshaâ€™s murder upload videos from Bengaluru jail

Visuals emerged of the men accused in the Bajrang Dal activistâ€™s murder uploading pictures and videos on Instagram from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

news Controversy

The police in Bengaluru have launched a probe after pictures and videos of persons accused in the Harsha murder case taken in prison emerged on social media. Photos showed the accused in the Bajrang Dal activist uploading pictures and videos on Instagram from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. In the pictures, the accused can be seen talking over mobile phones and making video calls.

As the photos went viral on social media, the prison authorities conducted raids to ascertain how the accused got mobiles inside the prison. Investigations are also underway to figure out zero in on the people the accused were in touch with and also were there any attempts to destroy evidence or derail the probe.

Harsha, a 27-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants on February 20, triggering massive outrage and concerns over the law and order situation. The murder had led to widespread violence in Shivamogga. The murder case is being probed by National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the accused are undergoing imprisonment in the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

The development has come as a shocker to Harsha's family. "The government system is flawed. There is no humanity, one life is lost and no one has the commitment to provide justice," Harsha's sister Rajini said. "No one seems to bother. Though the probe is progressing, look at how the accused are talking to their wives and families. They have all the support. We have lost our brother and are suffering. The jail authorities must be suspended and we should get justice," she added.

Padma, Harsha's mother, said that if the accused are provided such luxuries inside the prison, the government might as well release them. "We feel justice is denied to us," she stated.