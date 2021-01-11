Hyderabad manâ€™s body found stuffed in a briefcase

According to the police, the deceased manâ€™s wife had filed a missing person complaint a day before his body was found.

news Crime

In the early hours of Sunday, the Rajendranagar Police found a suitcase with the body of a man stuffed into it and abandoned on the roadside near pillar number 223 of the PVNR Expressway. The deceased was later identified as 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Riyaz, who was reported missing on Saturday, said the police.

According to Sanjay Kumar, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rajendranagar police patrol team found the suitcase around 3.30 am on Sunday on the Aramghar-Mehdipatnam road near pillar number 223. He said that the body had some injury marks on the head. The deceased, Riyaz, was a resident of Chandrayangutta in Old City, Hyderabad.

"His wife had filed a missing complaint on Saturday. The investigation was underway when we found the body. We suspect the deceased had some sort of past rivalry with another auto-driver," ACP Sanjay Kumar told TNM.

Meanwhile, Riyazâ€™s family, who was frantically searching for him, found his auto abandoned at a place in Rajendranagar limits. The police checked CCTV footage and found two people along with Riyaz in the footage. The family identified the two as Syed and Feroz.

Both the suspects were taken into custody and on interrogation, they allegedly confessed that they had murdered Riyaz and stuffed his body into an abandoned suitcase. The police said that the victim was killed using a boulder. The three were in an inebriated state when the murder took place. They got into an argument and it was following this that Syed and Feroz allegedly murdered Riyaz. They then found an abandoned suitcase, which they used to pack the body. According to them, a financial dispute was the reason behind the murder.

Riyazâ€™s body was immediately shifted to a hospital for further formalities.

READ: Speeding lorry rams tractor in Telangana, accident caught on camera