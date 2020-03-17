Mumbai doctor claims coronavirus won’t survive summer, Medical Council sends notice

The Mumbai-based doctor had termed the virus a "Chinese fad" which will not survive in the Indian summer.

Cracking the whip on misinformation being spread about novel coronavirus infection, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has issued a notice to a Mumbai-based doctor who had termed the virus as a "Chinese fad" which will not survive in the Indian summer.

The MMC has sought an explanation from Dr Anil Patil from Dadar in central Mumbai whether he has any study to substantiate his claims.

"The notice has been issued to Dr Anil Patil about whether he has any study or database to substantiate his claims about the virus," MMC president Dr Shivkumar Uttekar said on Tuesday.

He said Dr Patil had made several claims in his interviews that are prima facie violative of advisories issued by the Central government.

"It is unaccepted on the part of Dr Patil to speak against the advisories of the Central and state governments regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak. We asked him to clarify his views as he had repeatedly dismissed the outbreak and its seriousness," he said.

Dr Uttekar said Dr Patil had reportedly made claims that the fear over novel coronavirus is unwarranted and that the virus will not survive in Indian summer. The World Health Organisation has said that there is no such confirmed finding as yet since the infection has been witnessed in countries with warm and cold temperatures both.

Dr Patil had also claimed that the virus is a "Chinese fad" which is aimed at creating business opportunity for factories that manufacture masks, the MMC chief said.

Dr Patil had also claimed that the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which had appeared in China in 2002, had no effect on Indians.

"His video clips have gone viral on social media, which may encourage people to remain careless about personal hygiene. Hence we have issued notice to him," Dr Uttekar said.

Maharashtra has reported one COVID-19 death while 38 people have tested positive from the state.

Meanwhile, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 126 on Tuesday after fresh cases were reported from several states, the Health Ministry said. The cases include 22 foreign nationals and three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 13 cases, including one foreigner.

Karnataka has 8 coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 39, including 3 foreigners. Ladakh has reported four cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported four cases.