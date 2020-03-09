Coronavirus live updates: Kerala 3-year-old tests positive, total cases in India at 41

The government in a release said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and a number of measures have been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

news Coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 41 in India on Monday as a three-year-old child in Kerala with a travel history to Italy tested positive for coronavirus. This is the sixth new case in Kerala, and Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state has been put on high alert in the wake of the new cases. reported more than a fortnight after India's first three coronavirus patients -medical students from China. The state authorities have also warned of action against those hiding travel history, while other states too introduced stricter measures to check the spread of the disease.

The Centre denied entry to cruise ships till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus scare, a cruise ship with a Panama flag 'MSC Lirica' was turned back at the New Mangalore Port on Saturday.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan has been continuously monitoring and reviewing the status, the actions taken and the future preparedness of states. The Health Ministry has appealed to people to observe the Dos and Don’ts, coughing etiquettes, hand-washing and avoid large gatherings.

Here are the live updates:

(Note: If you are unable to see the updates, please disable your adblocker)