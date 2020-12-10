Mukesh and Nita Ambani welcome their first grandchild, Akash and Shloka's son

The baby boy was born to the Ambaniâ€™s eldest son Akash and his wife Shloka.

Indiaâ€™s billionaire business tycoon couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani became grandparents for the first time. A baby boy was born to the coupleâ€™s eldest son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka on Thursday in Mumbai. The news was announced by the Ambani family spokesperson.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the Ambani family said in a brief statement. Both mother and baby are doing well, the statement said, and added that the new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to have become grandparents for the first time, as they welcome the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.

Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate and MD of the Rosy Blue empire Russell Mehta, got married to Akash Ambani in 2019.

The couple had reportedly met while studying together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Following their schooling, while Akash undertook a degree in economics from Brown University in the USA, Shloka did her post-graduation in law at The London School of Economics and Political Science.

A year after their engagement in 2018, the couple got married in a grand wedding ceremony in March 2019 at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The glittering event saw scores of celebrities and politicians from India and abroad.

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, politicians Praful Patel and HD Deve Gowda were among the politicians and businesspeople who took part in the event. Indian celebrities on the guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar and cricketer Hardik Pandya, to name a few.

Watch photos from the wedding here.

(With inputs from IANS)

