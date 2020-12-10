‘No beauty filters, here's acne': Parvathy does ‘real skin’ video challenge

In the video, the actor removes the filter on her camera and shows her face without makeup.

news Social Media

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu's new video challenging others to show their 'real skin' has already gone viral, with more than 7 lakh views. "Here is the new challenge for you guys. Stop what you are doing. Do not get ready for this video. So you're on the screen with filters in beauty mode. Take off the filter, then take off the beauty mode and zoom in to the most tested area on your face. This is my face and this is normal," the voice in the video says.

The challenge was started by the Instagram handle inmyseams by fashion advisor Janatte. In the video challenge posted in September, Janette shows her face covered with acne and without makeup.

Parvathy takes up the challenge and follows whatever is being said in the audio. She removes the filter and the beauty mode, and zooms into her acne rashes on her cheeks.

With the Instagram video, the Uyare actor has challenged her followers to show their real beauty. "This is normal. This is my beautiful! whose is up to show me their beautiful!? Tag me," she wrote.

Recently the actor, who is known for calling out the hypocrisy and patriarchy in Malayalam cinema, had posted another video with standup comedian Sumukhi Suresh. "When we were growing up, people told us to oil our hair. We asked why, then they said 'just listen to us'. Instead when we asked why do we have to oil our hair. Then they should have told us after 30 you will lose hair. You will go bald, you will have no hair volume, so oil your hair now."

I would have done it. I was cocky when I was growing up, I had so much hair. Now I have no hair volume. Fuck you PCOS," the video says.

The video was originally posted by Sumukhi and was later taken up by Parvathy.