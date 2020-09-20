MS Dhoni adopts 'Singam' look for his comeback cricket match

It had been 437 days since former Indian skipper MS Dhoni walked on to a cricket pitch to play a competitive match. And while he may not have scored a single run in his comeback match, he definitely left an impression with his new look. The wicketkeeper batsman who both shocked and thrilled fans in the past with get-up changes every season, hit the mark on Saturday with what many describe as the 'Singam look'.

Captain cool in addition to adding on some muscle during the quarantine had also trimmed his beard in a manner that was reminiscent of actor Suriya's style from the Singam franchise. And Twitter did not let that go unnoticed.

After 3 years of under cover operations, DC #Duraisingam is found wicketkeeping in Abu Dhabi.#IPLinUAE #WhistlePodu — Kapilan Thirumavalavan (@kapil_thiru) September 19, 2020

His beard became a subject of discussion online even before the match began.

Back as the Captain Cool with the Singam Swag !! #CSK#WhistlePodu | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/kyIAwJQQkR

— DHONI Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) September 19, 2020

The cricketer has opted for a more rugged look than he had sported in the past and there was no doubt that fans would be lining up at saloons to imitate this latest style.

New beard goals for boys kal se saloon pr bhaiya dhoni jesi beard set kr do pic.twitter.com/zDuufMUIsT September 19, 2020

Brace Yourself people will be rushing to ur shops to have that half beard



Thala New Look #Thala #Dhoni #CSK #CSKvsMI @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/tNARB7f7Oh — Whistlepodu (@Whistlepodu5) September 19, 2020

Those who follow Dhoni closely are no strangers to his constant change in appearances, from his straightened hair in the beginning of his career to his shaved look post India's world cup win, we've seen it all.