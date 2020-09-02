Motion poster for Pawan Kalyan's â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ released on his birthday

The motion poster reveals the actor turned politician wearing a lawyer's attire, holding a book in one hand and a baseball bat in the other.

The latest video released Wednesday morning, introduces the actor supposedly in a room with portraits of MK Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and a lot of government files. The video then shows several objects flying, including a book on criminal law, a baseball bat and leaflets containing references to several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The video then introduces the actor Pawan Kalyan, his one foot on a stool as he holds a baseball bat and a law book.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu of Ninnu Kori fame. Earlier, it was rumoured that Krish (Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi) would be directing the film.

The film is being produced by 'Dil' Raju, music is by Thaman S and the cinematographer is PS Vinod.

Though the film was meant to take on a feminist perspective as it centres on womenâ€™s consent, no female actors were featured in the first-look poster or in the latest motion poster. Names of the female leads have not been announced so far.

Vakeel Saab is a remake of the original Bollywood film Pink, which featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang and Amitabh Bachchan.

Vakeel Saab will be Pawan Kalyanâ€™s re-entry into films after his last film, Agnathavasi, which was released in 2018. Following this, the actor focussed on his political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party. However, his party was soundly defeated in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 138 Assembly seats which they had contested, the Jana Sena lost almost all seats, including Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram from where Pawan Kalyan stood.

When former CBI director VV Laxminarayana quit the Jana Sena Party (JSP) earlier this year, he accused Pawan Kalyan of inconsistency as the latter was pursuing his movie career again. The JSP president, however, stated that he was going back to acting as he had no other source of income.

"I don't have any cement factories, power projects, mines or dairy factories. I am not a well-paid government employee either. All I know is cinema. There are many families that depend on me. For me, for my family, for the party, it is a must for me to make films," he had said in January.

