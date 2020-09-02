Three Pawan Kalyan fans die of electrocution while erecting banner in Andhra

The Jana Sena Party has announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

news Accident

Three supporters of Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan were electrocuted to death and three others injured when the banner they were erecting came in contact with a live wire. The incident was reported from the Shantipuram area in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The six supporters of the actor-turned-political leader were erecting the banner for the event of the actorâ€™s birthday on September 2. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Somasekhar, his brother 32-year-old Rajendra and their friend 28-year-old Arunachalam.

Police say the accident took place at around 8:30 pm when the iron railing of the banner came in contact with a live wire while the banner was being raised, reported Times of India. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for death due to electrocution and are investigating the case.

The Jana Sena party, while expressing their condolences, also announced financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased. Pawan Kalyan, in a statement to the media, expressed his condolences and stated that it was his responsibility to support the family. The actor had earlier repeatedly requested his fans not to celebrate his birthdays, however, the fans of the actor-turned-politician began celebrations sometime in June.

This is not the first time that supporters of Pawan Kalyan have died while erecting banners of the actor. Earlier in 2018, two of the actor's supporters were electrocuted when they were trying to erect a banner ahead of his visit to Payakaraopeta in Vizag. The banner, while being erected, came in contact with overhead cables of 33 kilowatts (KW) resulting in two deaths.