Mother, twin sons in TN die in fire allegedly sparked by mobile phone on charge

Around 6 am on Monday, the neighbours noticed smoke coming out from the house and alerted the Fire and Rescue services department.

A mother and her two sons were killed in a fire near Karur in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the fire is suspected to have been sparked by a mobile phone that was plugged in and charging. While the woman died on the spot, her sons died on the way to the hospital.

According to reports, Muthulakshmi (29) was living in a house in Rayanur near Karur town, with her twin sons, aged around three years old. Six years ago, she married 31-year-old Balakrishnan, and was running a small hotel near Rayanur. Around 2.5 years ago, Muthulakshmi separated from her husband due to domestic issues and was living alone in Rayanur with their two sons and her parents. Since she had no means of getting an income during the lockdown, Muthulakshmi had reportedly sent her parents out of town to borrow money from their relatives in Ramanathapuram.

On Sunday night, Muthulakshmi had slept on the sofa in her house and her phone was plugged in to charge near her. On Monday around 6 am, her neighbours alerted the Fire and Rescue department after noticing smoke coming out from her house. The personnel rushed to the house and broke the door open to see Muthulakshmiâ€™s body and the two children lying unconscious inside the house. The fire and rescue service personnel rushed the boys to a hospital. However, both of them succumbed on their way.

The police took their bodies to the government hospital in Karur, where an autopsy is being conducted. The bodies will later be handed over to Muthulakshmiâ€™s parents. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered for unnatural death and the investigation is underway.

Roughly a year ago, a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his face when his mobile phone exploded while he was talking on the phone, in Tamil Naduâ€™s Krishnagiri district.