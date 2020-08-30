Most restrictions relaxed in Chennai and rest of TN from September 1

Shopping malls, places of worship, resorts and playgrounds will all be reopened from September 1.

Starting September, Tamil Nadu will return to near pre-COVID normal with the government cancelling the requirement for inter-district e-pass, opening up shopping malls and cancelling the total lockdown it had enforced every Sunday for the past eight weeks. In a set of new guidelines issued on Sunday, the state government has said that those coming into the state from outside can apply for an auto generated e-pass before they begin travel.

In addition to this place of worship, playgrounds and resorts have been given the go ahead to resume services. All shops in the state meanwhile, can function till 8 pm every day.

> No e-pass required for movement within Tamil Nadu. Those coming into the state from outside can apply for auto-generated e-pass before traveling inside.

> All places of worship will now open for the public. Places of worship will function based on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and can remain open up to 8 pm.

> All private and public transportation within all districts and within Chennai city limits will resume on September 1 with SOPs in place.

> Metro train transport in Chennai will resume with SOP from September 7.

> Shopping malls, showrooms and big format stores will be allowed to function with 100% capacity, following SOP. However, cinema halls inside shopping malls will continue to remain closed.

> All shops in Tamil Nadu, including those in Chennai can remain open until 8 pm.

> Hotels and tea stalls will continue to function as per existing instructions until 8 pm with parcel service allowed until 9 pm.

> All industries and IT companies can start functioning with 100% capacity. However, unless unavoidable, IT employees are asked to opt for work from home.

> Hotels with accommodation, resorts, recreational clubs and other clubs are allowed to open with a Standard Operating procedure.

> Parks and sports grounds can be opened again and must follow Standard Operating procedure. But onlookers are not allowed.

> Vocation and skill training centres can be opened following SOP.

> Government organisations that are functioning with 50% strength can function with 100% strength from September 1.

> Banks and centres connected to banks can function with 100% of their employees.

> Travel to Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud and other hill stations will be allowed after obtaining e-passes from the District Collector.

> Film shoots will be allowed with no more than 75 persons present on spot during the shoot. Onlookers will not be allowed.

> The complete lockdown imposed on Sundays will no longer be applicable.

> Inter-state trains will continue to run on the already allowed tracks. However, there is no permission to operate inter-district passenger trains until September 15. Decisions on this will be made later.

> New protocol for quarantine and testing of international and domestic air travellers and domestic train travellers will be released.

> Currently 25 flights from other states have been allowed to land at Chennai airport every day. From now, 50 flights will be allowed every day. Existing rules will continue at other airports in the state.

General

> Section 144 that prohibits groups of over five people will continue to be in effect across the state.

> The current lockdown protocols will continue to be enforced in containment zones.

The following restrictions will continue without relaxations

> Schools, Colleges, Research Institutes, will continue to remain closed. Classes will be held online.

> Theatres, swimming pools, amusement parks, big halls, convention halls, zoos, museums, beaches, tourist spots will remain closed.

> International travel, except those allowed by MHA, are not allowed.

> Suburban trains will stay shut.

> Religious congregations, social, political meets, entertainment and cultural events, symposiums, other conventions, processions, etc are not allowed.