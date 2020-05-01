Mortal remains of industrialist Joy Arakkal airlifted to Kerala from Dubai

Joy Arakkal, Keralite industrialist and oil tycoon in the UAE, had died by suicide on Thursday.

news Death

The mortal remains of Keralite Industrialist and oil tycoon in the UAE, Joy Arakkal, who died due to suicide, were brought to Kerala by a chartered flight from Dubai on Thursday night.

Arakkal's wife and two children accompanied the body, airport sources said.

The Dubai police had confirmed that Arakkal, 54, had killed himself by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay on April 23.

Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP), U Abdul Kareem told PTI that the air ambulance reached the Calicut International Airport at Karipur, around 8 pm on Thursday and the remains were taken to Varayal near Mananthavady in Wayanad district for performing the last rites.

It is the second air ambulance which has landed at Karipur since the lockdown came into force.

On April 24, a chartered air ambulance had airlifted a critically ill patient Prasad Das, from the UK to Kozhikode for treatment at a hospital.

Bodies of seven people, who died of non COVID-19 infection, had been brought in cargo flights on April 28 to Kozhikode.

Owner and founder of several business ventures based in the UAE, Joy Arakkal had been a successful business magnate from Kerala, who was recently awarded the UAE Gold Card which grants holders and their dependents a renewable 10 year residency visa in the UAE.

Joy Arakkal has been in the limelight in connection with the house-warming ceremony of his 45,000 square feet palatial house, named Arakkal Palace, at Mananthavady in Wayanad a few months ago.

This is said to be the biggest house in Kerala.

Arakkal was on the board of 11 companies in the state besides being active in charitable activities in Wayanad.

The funeral is expected to be held at Kaniyapuram St Joseph cathedral near Mananthavady on Friday morning.

The Wayanad district administration has put out an official release stating that people including media persons are not allowed during the funeral ceremony of Joy as lockdown regulations are in place.

“As per the COVID-19 regulations there will be strict regulations in place. Not more than the allowed five people should be there. Mediapersons are also expected to abide by the direction,” said the release of Wayanad District Collector.

(With inputs from PTI)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help.

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN)

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention tollfree no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 66202001

SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584