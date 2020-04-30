UAE-based Indian businessman Joy Arakkal’s death a suicide: Dubai police confirm

The mortal remains will be brought to his native in Kerala’s Wayanad on a special chartered flight.

news Death

A week after the death of UAE-based Indian industrialist Joy Arakkal, the Dubai police on Wednesday confirmed that he died by suicide. Ruling out any ‘criminal suspicion’ behind his death, the Dubai police said that Arakkal killed himself due to financial problems, the Gulf News reported.

“It was a suicide. Investigations are over and his body will be flown back to India,” Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai police station, told the Khaleej Times.

Joy Arakkal is a native of Mananthavady in Wayanad district of Kerala. According to Onmanorama, the mortal remains of Arakkal will be brought back from the United Arab Emirates to Kozhikode International airport on a special chartered flight. The funeral will be held in Arakkal’s native.

Arakkal is survived by his wife Celine Joy and children Arun Joy and Ashley Joy.

Consul-General of India to Dubai Vipul confirmed that the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Home Ministry have granted permission for the chartered flight, and also accorded permission for his wife and children to accompany the body.

Arakkal owned an oil refinery firm, Innova Refining and Trading FZE, based in Jebel Ali, UAE. The company was involved in reprocessing petroleum and petrochemical products. While sourcing, re-refining and trading of petroleum and petrochemical products were Innova’s core activities, it was also involved in logistics, terminal and trading.

His firm has refineries in Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah in the UAE and Dammam in Saudi Arabia. His firm supplies lubricants to automobiles, industries and ships.

Arakkal was in the limelight in 2018 when he built ‘Arakkal Palace’, a huge 45,000 sq ft mansion in his native of Mananthavady. He hailed from a farming community and did his studies by working part-time, before leaving for the UAE. Initially, he worked as an accountant before owning a refinery.

He was also among the Indian businessmen who was awarded the 10-year Gold Card visa by the UAE government in 2019.

Arakkal was also engaged in charitable activities. He constructed houses for 25- flood affected families and promoted small tea growers.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help.

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN)

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention tollfree no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 66202001

SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584