More than 80% of healthcare and frontline workers in Kerala get vaccine second dose

Kerala is running short of vaccines with the state having only 2.4 lakh doses in its possession. This is part of a consignment that Kerala ordered from SII.

Kerala is all set to achieve complete vaccination of all its health care and frontline workers. According to the statistics prepared by the state on May 13, 400343 out of 489563 health workers, that is 82%, have received the second dose of vaccine. Among frontline workers, 83% of them, that is 391288 out of 471258 people have received the second dose of vaccination.

As per the figures given by the Health Department, 81 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state till May 13. Of this, 62 lask received their first shot, while 19.4 lakh people got both the shots of the vaccine. In the age group of people above 45 years, 52 lakh people or 46% have received the first dose of vaccine. Kerala is running short of vaccines with the state having only 2.4 lakh doses in its possession. This is part of a consignment that Kerala ordered from SII.

In Alappuzha, 85% of healthcare workers got the second dose while in Ernakulam, 78% received the second shot. The percentage of healthcare workers who got their second dose of vaccination in other districts is as follows

Idukki - 93%

Kannur - 83%

Kasaragod - 89%

Kollam - 88%

Kottayam - 84%

Kozhikode - 78%

Malappuram - 76%

Palakkad - 80%

Pathanamthitta - 78%

Thiruvananthapuram - 80%

Thrissur - 86%

Wayanad - 93%

Among frontline workers, including sanitation workers and police personnel, the first dose has been administered to all 5,15,642 eligible people, and only a few thousands are yet to recieve the second dose.

In Alappuzha, 83% of frontline workers have been administrated the second dose. The corresponding figures for other districts:

Ernakulam - 78%

Idukki - 84%

Kannur - 85%

Kasaragod - 82%

Kollam - 92%

Kozhikode - 86%

Malappuram - 77%

Palakkad - 82%

Pathanamthitta - 78%

Thiruvananthapuram - 81%

Thrissur - 86%

Wayanad - 92%

Kerala started a vaccination drive for health care workers on January 16 this year, on the day when the nationwide vaccination drive began. There are of total 290 vaccination centers in the state of which 289 are public and one is private.

Vaccine stock

The state has in total 1,37,130 Covaxin and 1,09,260 Covishield doses as on May 13.

District wise breakdown of vaccine stock: