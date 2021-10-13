More than 50 members of actor Vijay's fan association win in local body polls

While 13 candidates won unopposed, 46 others won with a majority of votes.

news Politics

Even as actor Vijay continues to remain tightlipped about his political aspirations, around 59 of his fans association members have won big in the Tamil Nadu rural local body elections. On October 12, Tuesday, results from the rural local body polls in nine districts showed that 59 candidates who are members of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have won in various local seats. The elections to 27,003 posts in different local bodies were held on October 6 and 9 and the results were announced on Tuesday.

The candidates form the fan association won in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. According to the Iyakkam, 13 of the candidates won unopposed and 46 members won by a huge margin of votes when counting was completed on October 12.

Earlier in October, when TNM spoke to Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members, they confirmed that Vijay had himself allowed his fans to file nominations and use his photos, name and the fan association flag while campaigning for the rural body election.

Subsequently, the actor extended his support for the official fan association, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and not the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) that was formed by his father and film director SA Chandrasekar. VMI was soon dissolved after the actor distanced himself from the organisation

In September, Vijay filed a case against his father Chandrasekar and mother Shoba Sekar urging his parents to refrain from using his name or photo for any sort of political meeting or activities. It is to be noted that both Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and VMI are not registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI).