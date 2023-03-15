Months after controversy over title, Malayalam film Higuita gets release date

Writer NS Madhavan had expressed his displeasure and lodged a complaint about the filmâ€™s title, which is also the title of his popular short story named after a football player.

Flix Mollywood

Higuita, an upcoming Malayalam film whose title had courted controversy a few months ago, will release on March 31. A political thriller, Higuita features Suraj Venjaramood and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead. The film is scripted and directed by Hemanth G Nair.

The controversy broke out towards the end of 2022 when renowned writer and orator NS Madhavan expressed displeasure at the filmâ€™s name, which is also the title of an earlier short story he wrote based on the former Colombian football player Rene Higuita. He had said at the time, "Malayalam cinema has always loved and respected writers. What this venture has done is to take away my rights to the title for a movie based on my story, which generations have studied in schools. I wish no writer in any language to suffer my plight."

After Madhavanâ€™s tweet, a few took his side while others criticised him for what was termed a rigid stand. The supporters, including acclaimed poet K Satchidanandan, said that Madhavan had made the story of Higuita popular among Malayalis, while the critics argued that the people of Kerala have always been hardcore football lovers and the writer had no monopoly over the name.

Director Hemanth stated that his film had no connection with Madhavan's literary work, but the writer went on to lodge a complaint with the Film Chamber of Commerce. However the Film Chamber ruled in Hemanth's favour after holding discussions with the team and let them keep with the title.

The film puts at its centre a left-wing leader played by Suraj, facing threats of murder. In the short trailer of the film, you watch him holding a gun and speaking to his gunman, played by Dhyan. Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Binu Pappu and other actors are also part of the film.