The ‘Higuita’ row that has left Kerala film & literature enthusiasts divided

Acclaimed writer NS Madhavan has alleged that a new Malayalam film’s proposed title ‘Higuita’ was depriving him of his rights to the title of a movie based on his short story of the same name.

news Controversy

The title of a debutant director’s film starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dhyan Sreenivasan has triggered a row in Kerala, with acclaimed writer NS Madhavan alleging that the film’s proposed title Higuita was depriving him of his rights to the title of a movie based on his short story of the same name. The film's director Hemanth Nair, however, has stated that his movie was in no way connected to Madhavan’s short story, and that the name was finalised as a symbolic reference to former Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita, who had also inspired the writer’s story.

The controversy has left the state’s film and literature enthusiasts divided, with many claiming that it was Madhavan who popularised the name Higuita in Malayali minds, due to which he reserved the rights to the name. Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan are among the several prominent literary and political figures who soon came out in support of the writer. At the same time, however, a significant section of critics have also pointed out that the writer did not have monopoly over the name — especially considering how it did not belong to a fictional character, but is the actual name of a real-life maverick footballer. How can one person have exclusive rights to the name of a global star, they ask.

José René Higuita Zapata, a former star goalkeeper of Columbia, is a global football figure known for his iconic 'scorpion kick', high-risk 'sweeper-keeper' playing style, and a flair for the dramatic. He was ranked the eighth best South American keeper in history by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

It was in 1990 that NS Madhavan published his short story Higuita, which tells the story of a devout and well-meaning Christian priest, Father Geevarghese — a deep admirer of the Colombian goalkeeper. In the story, the protagonist takes inspiration from his real-life hero to save a tribal girl in dire circumstances.

The current controversy sprouted after the poster for Hemanth’s film was released by Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on his Facebook page on November 29, Tuesday, following which it was shared by a Twitter user who tagged Madhavan, stating that he had always associated the name 'Higuita' with his short story. The writer responded to this with a tweet that he was saddened by the film's title, even going on to state that he wished “no writer in any language" had "to suffer his plight”.

Malayalam cinema has always loved and respected writers. What this venture has done is it has taken away my rights on title of a movie based on my story, which generations have studied in schools. I wish no writer in any language to suffer my plight. https://t.co/4iTUiqvqHb — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) November 29, 2022

Speaking to Onmanorama later, Madhavan said that he was shocked after hearing of the film's title. “Higuita was not a well-known goalkeeper. If you go through the 1986 reports, his name might have cropped up twice or thrice. The player came into Kerala’s consciousness through me. Had I not written that story, there is no logic in naming the movie Higuita. They are trying to piggyback on my story’s popularity,” he alleged.

Hemanth, however, clarified that only the name of the film carried any resemblance to Madhavan’s story. “The story revolves around a politician. A political leader is someone who defends his party like a goalkeeper. We wanted a name with a punch, which is why we decided to name the film ‘Higuita’. I never wanted to hurt NS Madhavan in any way. I deeply respect him,” he said.

The filmmaker added that he found the controversy unfortunate. “Higuita is my first film. I have no plans to change its title as of now. The title was officially released on November 8, 2019, with the help of eight prominent stars in Malayalam cinema. After facing COVID-19 and many other crises, it is only now that we are getting the opportunity to release the film. I wonder why such an issue has come up now when nobody has had a problem with it so far,” he later told the media.

Further questioning the allegations that the story of his film was similar to that of Madhavan’s, Hemanth asked how anyone can arrive at that decision when not even the preview of the film has been released yet.

The final verdict on the heated debate, however, seemed to have come in favour of Madhavan by Friday morning, with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce reportedly rejecting the title for Hemanth’s film, citing the writer’s complaint that the film’s makers had not taken his consent to use the title. “The people behind the movie should have consulted the writer before finalising the title,” said chamber president G Suresh Kumar.

Thanking the chamber for its decision, Madhavan tweeted: “I have been informed that the name Higuita will not be used for the movie. I am grateful to Kerala Film Chamber for facilitating this. Thanks for all the support. I wish young director Hemanth Nair and his film all success. May people flock to see Suraj-Dhyaan movie (sic).”

I have been informed that that the name Higuita will not be used for the movie. I am grateful to Kerala Film Chamber for facilitating this. Thanks for all the support. I wish young director Hemanth Nair and his film all success. May people flock to see Suraj-Dhyaan movie. — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) December 2, 2022

Hemanth, however, has said that he wasn’t made aware of the Film Chamber’s decision. He also added that he hoped the chamber would be open to hearing his side of the story before taking a final decision on the matter.