Mohanlal unveils son Pranav’s poster from ‘Hridayam’ on his birthday

Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, ‘Hridayam’ is a romantic drama starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead along with Pranav Mohanlal.

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal took to social media on Tuesday, July 13 to unveil his son Pranav’s poster from his upcoming Malayalam movie Hridayam. The poster was released on the occasion of Pranav’s birthday. Unveiling Pranav’s look, Mohanlal wrote, “Happy to share with everyone this poster of Pranav from his upcoming film 'Hridayam’. Happy birthday Appu. Wish you and the entire team the very best. God bless.” In the poster, Pranav is seen holding a camera ready to click a photo. Several movie buffs noticed how the poster bore a striking resemblance to Mohanlal’s look from his 1988 movie Chithram.

Helmed by filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, Hridayam stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles along with Pranav Mohanlal. Touted to be a romantic drama, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Vijaya Raghavan, Baiju and Arun Kurian in important roles. The movie is bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas under the banners of Merryland Cinemas and Big Bang Entertainments respectively. Hridayam is also written by director Vineeth.

The technical team of Hridayam includes debutant Viswajith Odakkathil for cinematography and Ranjan Abraham for editing. Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab will be taking care of the soundtracks and background score for the venture. The makers had released a glimpse of the audio track on June 21, marking World Music Day. Announcing that the album includes 15 tracks, the makers hinted that Hridayam is likely to be a musical.

Several popular singers including Hesham Abdul Wahab, KS Chithra, Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor, Sachin Warrier, Job Kurian, Unni Menon and Aravind Venugopal have been roped in as playback singers for the album. Actors Prithviraj and Darshana Rajendran too are on board as playback singers for Hridayam.

Darshana Rajendran penned a heartfelt note, sharing her experience of singing a track with Hesham Abdul Wahab. She said that she has been wanting to sing professionally since she was a child. “Long before acting or theatre happened to me, it was always music. I sang as a child and in college and was part of a cappella groups and choirs on the side while I started working. Long before I realised I wanted to act, I thought of music as my only connection to the arts and secretly garnered this tiny hope of being able to sing professionally someday. I’m certain that the little girl who dreamed that then impossible dream is very happy today,” an excerpt from the actor’s post read.