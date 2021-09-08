Mohanlal signs new film with director Shaji Kailas after 12 years

Prior to this project, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas collaborated for the 2009 Malayalam film ‘Red Chillies’.

Mollywood star Mohanlal took to Twitter on Tuesday, September 8 to announce his next project with filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the first time in 12 years. Prior to this project, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas collaborated for the 2009 Malayalam film Red Chillies. The new film will be bankrolled by producer Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The project will go on floors in October this year.

Sharing the announcement with fans, Mohanlal wrote: “It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years (sic).” The actor-director duo have also worked together in several other films like Aaraam Thampuran, Baba Kalyani, Ali Bhai and Narasimham, to name a few. Mohanlal also shared an image where he is seen along with filmmaker Shaji Kailas and producer Antony Perumbavoor. The rest of the details about the cast and crew are awaited.

Mohanlal is currently working on the upcoming film Bro Daddy. The movie stars Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir. Prithviraj will also be seen in the film. The movie marks Prithviraj’s second directorial venture after Lucifer, which also starred Mohanlal in the lead.

Actor Prithviraj recently took to social media to announce that the team has wrapped up shooting for Bro Daddy. He also extended his gratitude to the cast and crew. “Done! #2ndDirectorial! It’s been such a joy to watch him have so much fun in front of the camera! Thank you cheta @mohanlal, #AnthonyPerumbavoor for having so much faith and conviction in me, thanks to a fantastic cast, and a superb crew! #BroDaddy.”

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also working on his directorial debut Barroz and director Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man.