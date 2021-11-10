Mohanlal’s next titled Monster, shares first look

The first-look poster from 'Monster' shows that Mohanlal will essay the role of a Sikh man named Lucky Singh.

Mollywood star Mohanlal took to social media on Wednesday, November 10, to announce that he has signed a new movie titled Monster. He also shared the first-look poster from the movie. The film is being helmed by Vysakh, who had also directed Mohanlal’s hit 2016 Malayalam film Pulimurugan. Monster also has Pulimurugan screenwriter Uday Krishna on board for the project. Sporting an intriguing look while donning a black t-shirt with a matching turban, the poster reveals that Mohanlal will be essaying the role of a Sikh man named Lucky Singh.

Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of his upcoming period drama Marakkar, is also on board as the producer for Monster. Sharing the update with fans, Mohanlal wrote: “‘Monster’ is helmed by Vysakh, the filmmaker who had previously directed Mohanlal for the blockbuster ‘Pulimurugan’. Uday Krishna, who had scripted ‘Pulimurugan’ has roped in as the screenwriter for the upcoming film.” The film went on floors on Wednesday, November 10.

Mohanlal set the highest box-office record in 2016 for Pulimurugan after it became the first Malayalam film to join the Rs 100 crore club. The actor announced earlier that he is reuniting with director Shaji Kailas for an action film. The movie has been titled Alone and marks Mohanlal’s collaboration with the director after 12 years. Sharing the news, Mohanlal wrote: “It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years (sic).” Prior to this project, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas collaborated for the 2009 Malayalam film Red Chillies.

Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie 'Monster' directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The movie starts rolling today!

Mohanlal will be next seen in the upcoming film Bro Daddy. The movie stars Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir. Prithviraj will also be seen in the film. The movie marks Prithviraj’s second directorial venture after Lucifer, which also starred Mohanlal in the lead. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also working on his directorial debut Barroz and director Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man.