Mohanlalâ€™s Monster to Karthiâ€™s Sardar: List of south films releasing for Deepavali

A number of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films are lined up for theatrical release in the Deepavali week.

Cinema halls are gearing up for several eagerly awaited movies for the Deepavali season, be it Telugu, Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam. Most of the films are set to hit the big screens on Friday, October 21, ahead of the festival on October 24. We have put together a list of south Indian movies slated for theatrical release in the Deepavali week.

Prince (Tamil-Telugu bilingual)

Billed as a romantic comedy, Prince is helmed by filmmaker Anudeep, who rose to fame with his Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu. Featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, the film co-stars Ukrainian actor Maria Ryaboshapka as the female lead, while Sathyaraj has been roped in for a pivotal role. The film revolves around a Tamil man falling in love with a British woman. Sivakarthikeyan is set to make his Tollywood debut with Prince. The filmâ€™s pre-release event, which was held on October 18 at Hyderabad, marked the presence of the filmâ€™s entire cast and crew, along with actors Vijay Deverakonda and Harish Shankar as the chief guests. Prince will be hitting the big screens on Friday, October 21.

Sardar (Tamil)

Helmed by Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran, Sardar stars actor Karthi in a dual role. The cast of the spy thriller also includes Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Panday and Laila in key roles. Munishkanth and Murali Sharma have also been roped in for significant roles. The film marks actor Lailaâ€™s comeback to cinema after 16 years. The pre-release event for the film, which was held in Hyderabad, was attended by veteran actor Nagarjuna. The filmâ€™s new trailer was revealed at a grand event in Chennai on October 14. Sardar is also releasing on Friday, October 21.

Monster (Malayalam)

Mohanlal is reuniting with director Vysakh for Monster, six years after their Pulimurugan released. The cast includes Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique and KB Ganesh Kumar in key roles. Touted to be a crime thriller, Mohanlal is essaying the role of Lucky Singh. The film is slated for theatrical release on Friday, October 21.

Ori Devuda (Telugu)

Ori Devuda stars actors Vishwak Sen, Asha Bhat and Mithila Palkar in the lead. The Telugu remake of the 2020 Tamil film Oh My Kadavule, Ori Devuda is helmed by director Ashwath Marimuthu. Venkatesh Daggubati will be appearing in a special role in the film. It is set to release also on October 21.

Ginna (Telugu)

Touted to be a commercial entertainer, Ginna stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead, while Sunny Leone and Paayal Rajput will be seen in prominent roles. Bankrolled by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film is helmed by director Suryaah and is also set to release in theatres on October 21.

Gandhadha Gudi (Kannada)

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s last film, Gandhada Gudi is a docudrama helmed by Amoghavarsha. Touted to be a tribute to nature, the film will highlight Karnatakaâ€™s rich natural resources. The trailer of the film showed Puneeth Rajkumar taking viewers on a journey of picturesque sights in Karnataka. The film is being released in Kannada, Hindi and English. Gandhada Gudi is set to release on October 28, after the Deepavali week.

